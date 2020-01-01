YORK welcomed in the New Year with bells, singing, fireworks and alcohol.

North Yorkshire Police were kept so busy that by dawn on New Year’s Day, their cells were full across the county.

York Rescue Boat, despite having to combat foggy conditions on the River Ouse, were out in force, ready to help anyone in problems in the water.

But there were no major incidents and generally the celebrations passed off peacefully.

Large crowds gathered outside York Minster to hear the midnight bells.

There were so many people, they filled much of Duncombe Place and High and Low Petergate.

Police reported that the atmosphere was generally good, though they had to deal with some drunken incidents.

On the roads, the county’s traffic police had to deal with several drink and drug drivers.