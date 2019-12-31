A WOMAN has died in a head-on crash near York.

North Yorkshire Police said the collision happened on the A19 York-Selby road near Escrick at just before 2pm.

A spokesperson said it involved two cars travelling in opposite directions and the woman, who was a passenger in one of the cars, was pronounced dead at the scene.

"The male driver of the vehicle was airlifted to James Cook Hospital in Middlesbrough with serious injuries,"they said.

"The four occupants of the other car were taken to hospital with less serious injuries.

"The road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the casualties and to allow investigators to examine the scene."

They said the road remained shut at 5.50pm to allow the surface to be cleaned before it could be reopened, but it has reopened this evening.

Any witesses to the collision who have not already spoken to the police are asked to call 101 and pass information for incident 12190238470.