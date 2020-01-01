A NEW mental health hospital for York is on track to open in the spring.

Work is due to be completed on the new Foss Park Hospital in Haxby Road in April of this year.

The 72-bed mental health facility is a replacement for Bootham Park Hospital, which closed in 2015.

Naomi Lonergan, director of operations at Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys NHS Foundation Trust, which will run the hospital, said: “Foss Park is the new purpose-designed 72 bed mental health hospital, located on Haxby Road in York, which is due to open in spring 2020.

“It will provide two adult, single sex wards and two older people’s wards - one for people with dementia and one for people with mental health conditions such as psychosis, severe depression or anxiety.

“Foss Park is an exciting development which will provide access to high quality mental health care and offer cutting edge facilities that support our service users, families and carers with their care needs.

“We have worked with service users and carers from the start of this project to ensure the highest quality care environments and to build in learning from the experiences that have been shared with us.”

A spokesperson added that there will be electric car charging points on site.

The 6.5-acre site was bought by the trust for £3 million and construction work began on the land in October 2018.

The hospital is located next to the River Foss.

Foss Park Hospital’s name was chosen after discussions with patients, carers, clinical staff and managers.

And wards will also be named with reference to York and North Yorkshire - the adult wards will be Ebor and Minster and the older patients’ wards will be Wold and Moor.

The hospital will provide inpatient care for mental health services.

Construction work has seen contractor Wates install 2,000 tonnes of steel, 17,000 sq m of roofing - equal to three football pitches, more than two miles of underground drainage and eight miles of water distribution pipework.

A spokesperson for Vale of York clinical commissioning group (CCG) said last month that an extra £3.5 million has been put into mental health services in the past year. They said the CCG will continue to increase funding to improve access to child and adolescent mental health services, crisis, Safe Haven and early intervention services - following the closure of a primary care mental health service.

At a meeting in February, concerns were raised over the loss of inpatient beds in Harrogate and the impact of this on the new Foss Park Hospital.