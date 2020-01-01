A WOMEN’S theatre company will hold auditions on Saturday for its annual performance during International Women’s Week.

The Real People Theatre, which this year will be holding its 21st annual production during International Women’s Week, will be hosting the show in March.

The show, which is called ‘ALL CHANGE!’, will explore how the world is changing and how changes must be made to secure future wellbeing on the planet.

Rose Drew is directing the show alongside Missoon El Gomati and Tanya Nightingale.

Sue Lister, artistic director of Real People Theatre, said: “This is a chance to bring women together to change the current narrative of our lives.

“We want to see how can we get a grip on the negative and bring about positive change.”

Auditions will be held on Saturday from 12.30pm at the Tesco Community Room in Tadcaster Road.

The shows will be held on Friday, March 13 and Saturday, March 14 at York St John University.

The Real People Theatre - which is a charity - was founded in 1999 by Sue Lister and Ann Murray.