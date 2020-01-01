ALDI has helped to spread the festive cheer in York this Christmas season after the supermarket donated 1,245 meals to people in need over the Christmas period.
Aldi paired up five stores across York with local charities and food banks to make the most of quality unsold fresh food after stores closed on December 24.
Around 185 tonnes of food were donated across the country, with more than 440,000 meals donated and over 500 UK charities benefitting from the initiative in total.
Fritz Walleczek, Aldi UK managing director, corporate responsibility, said: “By donating food we’ve been able to support charities in providing warm and healthy festive meals this Christmas season.
“The feedback has been overwhelming and we’re delighted that we’ve been able to go above and beyond with our donations once again this year.”