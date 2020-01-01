YORK Rescue Boat recently revealed it was called out to help people in York’s rivers 21 times during 2019 - now one of its duty managers has revealed what happens when the emergency services ring in the middle of the night.

Rachel Lacy said she was often deep asleep when the Ops Phone rang. “Then you’re memorising details, scrabbling for the notebook and pen you have next to the bed, planning the rendezvous point and how you’ll tackle the incident,” she said.

“By the time you have all the details you’ve somehow managed to also get dressed, sent a call out through an app on your own phone, and you’re getting replies. Those responses allow you to build the team in your head based on who can attend and what their levels of qualification are.

“You divert a helm and boat crew straight to the boat, and mentally you’re calling up a map in your head involving vehicle access, boat access, routes for foot patrols, and casualty receiving point.

“Occasionally before the call has finished the details change as the person has already been rescued and you can go back to bed, stand the team down if you have got that far, and try to sleep with your heart still pounding and the adrenaline slowly leaving your system.

“Other times, when it looks like being a lengthy search, you take a couple of minutes to grab a coffee to take with you, and nip to the toilet as you may not know when you’ll next be able to do either of those things.”

Rachel, who is the boat’s operations manager, said more than half of the call outs were during the night. “Do we ever, as manager or crew, hear that call and groan? Of course we do, especially on the rare occasions it’s not the first call out of the night, or you’ve only just got to sleep after a busy shift.

“Do we ever consider not going? No. It doesn’t matter why somebody is in the water, if they are in, we’re going to help.”

She said she was frequently frustrated with people questioning on social media why they bothered rescuing drunks, students, or racegoers. “We don’t: we rescue people,” she said. “People with friends and families, and lives that shouldn’t be cut short in this way. It’s what we’re here for.”