A CHEQUE was presented to York Hospital Radio after a fundraiser community sing-along event earlier this month.

The sing-along, organised by Collette Wright, raised a total of £345.

Collette said: "The hospital radio do such great work and we wanted to get together and raise some money for them. It was a remarkable effort from everyone involved."

The event, held at St James' church in Murton, included singing along to renowned artists such as Elvis Presley and Roy Orbison, as well as a number of Christmas anthems.

Bread N Things, a local bakery, supplied the food and refreshments for the event, offering a Christmas-themed menu which included turkey sandwiches, pigs in blankets, roast potatoes and mince pies, champagne and sherry.

The cheque for the funds raised was presented to the York Hospital Radio team outside of the Bread N Things store in Fourth Avenue, York.

York Hospital radio is the the voluntary radio service broadcasting via Hospedia 24 hours a day to the patients, visitors and staff at York Hospital. It is independently funded by sponsorships and donations.