POLICE have confirmed that the body of a woman in her 80s was found at a house in a North Yorkshire village where there had been a kitchen fire.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service was called to a report of smoke coming from a property in Eggborough, in the Selby district, at about 5.30pm on Monday.

Station manager Bob Hoskins said two fire engines attended and crews went into the property and found there had been a fire in the kitchen, which was out when they arrived.

“Because the kitchen door was closed off it had put itself out,” he said.

“We ventilated the property and carried out a full search.”

North Yorkshire Police has confirmed that the body of woman in her 80s was inside the property.

A spokeswoman for the force said: “Police were called by North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service to a property in Eggborough at 5.37pm on December 30 after they attended a report of smoke coming from a property.

“On arrival officers found a woman in her 80s inside the property who was sadly pronounced dead by the ambulance service.

“Inquiries are currently ongoing to determine the cause of her death and the circumstances that led to it.”

Mr Hoskins said a fire investigation officer was called to the scene to ascertain the cause of the fire.

The investigation is ongoing, he added.

Mr Hoskins added: “We can’t say when the fire started. It could have started the day before.”

Full-time and on-call crews from Selby attended the incident.