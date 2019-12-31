POLICE have seized what they believe are a flock of 63 stolen sheep.
North Yorkshire Police attended land close to Thirsk on December 10, and seized the 63 sheep, which were a range of males and females of varying ages and breeds.
Officers are asking anyone who may have information about these sheep, or who has had sheep suspected stolen over the last 12 months to get in touch.
If you suspect you have had sheep stolen, provide as much detail and description of the livestock as possible by emailing Katie.shaw@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk or phone 101, select option two and ask for PC 1550 Katie Shaw.
Alternatively, phone Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Quote reference number 12190225798.
Comments are closed on this article.