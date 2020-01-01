A NATIONWIDE digital network provider is preparing for the winter weather in Yorkshire and the Humber after stocking up on supplies.
Openreach, which operates in York, is ready for the cold weather after stockpiling thousands of snow shoes, snow socks for vehicle tyres, bags of salt and litres of screenwash for its staff.
Openreach’s director of operations in the North, Paul McGinlay, said: “It’s impossible to predict what kind of winter we’re going to have.
“We’re doing everything we can to prepare for the worst it can offer. Our engineers are out in all conditions.”
So far the seasonal shopping list includes 62,000 kilos of rock salt, 1,700 snow shovels, 3,400 ice and snow grips for footwear, 3,500 sets of snow socks for van tyres, 20,000 litres of screenwash and 20,000 de-icer sprays. Anyone who spots damage to any Openreach networks can report it at the Openreach website or by calling 0800 023 2023.