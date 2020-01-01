WETHERSPOON pubs across York are reducing the price of several drinks in the new year.
Managers at The Postern Gate in Piccadilly and The Punchbowl in Blossom Street, York, together with The Giant Bellflower in Gowthorpe, Selby, are reducing the price of a range of drinks from January 2 until January 16.
The range includes both alcoholic and low and alcohol-free drinks.
The drinks featured in the sale are; a craft beer, Shipyard, one lager, Coors Light, two ciders, Kopparberg Strawberry & Lime and Magners, and a selection of wines.
The low and alcohol-free drinks include; Beck’s Blue, Budweiser Prohibition Brew, Heineken 0.0, Brewdog Nanny State and Adnams Ghost Ship.
The Punchbowl manager, Tracy Lovett said: “Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale at the pub too.
“The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes. This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks. I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.”