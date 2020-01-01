THE parents of a teenager who drowned in York’s River Foss have made a formal complaint about North Yorkshire Police’s investigation into his death.

Kate and Stephen Ferry claim officers’ inquiries were compromised by being effectively closed on April 14, the day after their son Sonny, 19, died during a night out.

Mrs Ferry said they believed immediately after his death that they had provided all the information for a thorough investigation to take place, saying: “The police were aware Sonny’s wallet was missing and had held onto his phone.”

But she said it was only in June that they were advised by police to check Sonny’s debit card usage and discovered it had been used fraudulently at the time of his death, by when it was too late for CCTV evidence to be collected.

She also said they were not initially allocated a Family Liaison Officer (FLO), despite being assured immediately after his death this would happen. As a result, they initiated almost all contact with police to try to make sense of what had happened.

She said an officer only offered to act as their FLO at the end of May after their MP intervened. But by this time she and her husband had built up a picture of what had happened on that night from what police had told them previously, and so when the FLO gave them a different version of events, it made it very difficult for them to trust what was being said.

The couple, of Rutland, also said they were only informed three and a half months after Sonny died that two people had been seen on Blue Bridge, close to where he drowned, only moments after he went in the water, and that a man known to police had approached officers shortly after they arrived at the scene.

North Yorkshire Chief Constable Lisa Winward wrote to the couple’s MP in June to say a FLO wasn’t appointed at the time Sonny died because police believed there was no suggestion of a crime or third party involvement. She apologised that this had not been communicated to them at the time.

She said six days of extensive river searches had been made by police divers near to where his body was found, but no items were located.

The force’s Professional Standards department has said the complaint didn’t fall within the Independent Office for Police Conduct’s remit and so would be subject instead to ‘Local Resolution,’ with the appointed officer talking to the investigating officers and requesting an independent review to identify any lessons learned.

A force spokeswoman said a complaint from Sonny’s parents was currently subject to an independent review of the investigation and it would be inappropriate to comment on any specific aspect of the complaint until the review’s conclusion. “We understand that this has been a very difficult time for Sonny’s family and will ensure answers are obtained for them,” she said. “Any lessons learned at the conclusion of our investigation into Sonny’s death will be clearly communicated to all involved and to the wider organisation.” She said a man arrested in August on suspicion of stealing Sonny’s wallet remained released under investigation while inquiries continued.