A YORK hospice has joined forces with a well-known high street fashion retailer to give shoppers a thank you for supporting the charity.

New Look is launching a new customer discount initiative to support York's St Leonard's Hospice by encouraging more people to donate goods to their local hospice shops in the city.

The St Leonard’s Hospice charity shops in Fossgate and Layerthorpe in York are both taking part in the scheme which means that New Look will be offering a 20 per cent discount voucher to anyone who drops in a full bag of donations to either of the two St Leonard’s charity shops, before January 13 2020.

Under the scheme donors will receive a voucher which they will be able to spend at New Look stores in York.

Helen Moreton is the retail manager at St Leonard’s Hospice.

She said: “It’s wonderful working with New Look on this project.

“We’re grateful for all the support we get from people in the local area.

"This scheme lets them help us and get something back in return from New Look.”

For more information about St Leonard’s Hospice, visit: www.stleonardshospice.org.uk