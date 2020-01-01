AN ARGUMENT over a tyre led to a man fetching a knife and confronting a second man in the street, York Crown Court heard.

The second man started the incident by going to Wayne Herrington’s home on November 2, said Jonathan Foy, prosecuting.

He was verbally aggressive towards Herrington and the situation escalated.

“The defendant retreated into his own home closing the door, but then emerged a few moments later armed with a bread knife 30 centimetres in length,” said the barrister.

The two men exchanged further words before the second man left.

“It was some sort of dispute about the price of a tyre on a car which Herrington had lent to the complainant,” said Mr Foy.

Herrington, 29, of Festival Flats, Paragon Street, central York, pleaded guilty to having an offensive weapon in public. He had a caution, but no previous convictions on his record.

Herrington was given a four-month prison sentence suspended for 12 months on condition he does 18 day’s rehabilitative activities and was ordered to pay £100 prosecution costs and a statutory surcharge.

For Herrington, Neal Kutte said his intention was to scare the other man away. “He never had any intention of using the knife and only came out a very short distance from his house, a very short distance,” said the solicitor advocate.

The two men had a “family relationship of sorts”.