A YORKSHIRE businesswoman is planning to reveal her secrets of creating a successful digital marketing strategy in events across the region.
Samantha Ware, who founded marketing agency Tailor-Made Media in 2017, will be hosting talks over the coming months to teach attendees her secrets of building a successful digital strategy.
Samantha said: “For a company to thrive and survive, particularly in this digital age, it must have a grasp on marketing and understand how it can work for them.
“It’s not rocket science, a lot of it is common sense and a few clever tricks.”
During the interactive session, Samantha will show business owners and marketing managers how to use social media to really understand their customers’ lives and habits, as well as how to build a digital marketing strategy that actually delivers tangible commercial leads.
The ‘How to Create A Winning Marketing Strategy’ masterclass costs £50 per delegate, and will be taking place in locations across Yorkshire.
For further information and to book a place, visit: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/tailor-made-media-20204887052