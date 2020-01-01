AS we enter a new decade, newly re-elected York Central MP Rachael Maskell looks to the year ahead and believes “politics has to change” in 2020.

In a New Year message, Ms Maskell says “York is at a crossroads” and the city needs to “urgently” change direction to put the priorities of residents first.

IT is a real honour to have been elected for a third time to represent York, and I thank all my constituents for their support over the last five years.

Since the election, I have been able to consider the thousands of conversations I have had reflecting people’s needs and aspirations as we enter this New Year. My conclusion is that politics has to change.

People need power over their own lives and community with the support from their politicians to be partners in this.

I will continue advocating for anyone who contacts me, holding the Government and others to account, but will go further in setting out how we secure the transformation we need.

York is at a crossroads. We need to urgently change direction to make sure that the priorities of residents are put first: creating the opportunities for decent jobs, building the homes that people can afford to live in, forming a health and care service that meets need and supporting a healthy, green and clean environment for our future.

In addition, I will be putting an additional emphasis on the impact of inequality and poverty in York, highlighting climate justice and seeking to bring people together at this time of national upheaval.

It will be a challenging year, not least with Brexit. However, I believe that we can work together, showing York to be the open, inclusive and progressive city that it is.

Have a peaceful New Year.