HAMBLETON residents who have subscribed to the garden waste collection will receive a one off collection for the disposal of Christmas trees.
Trees must be chopped up and placed in the green bin with the lid closed. Trees left at the side of bins will not be collected.
Collections will take place week commencing January 6 and 13, specific collection dates can be checked on the council’s website at: www.hambleton.gov.uk
Non-subscribing residents will have to dispose of their trees themselves.
These can be taken to the Household Waste Recycling Centres at Sandholme Lane, Sowerby; Yafforth Road, Northallerton; Leeming Bar Industrial Estate; Stokesley Industrial Estate and Tholthorpe for composting. The sites are open from 8.30am until 4pm. They are closed on December 25 and 26, January 1 and every Wednesday.