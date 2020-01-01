A JUMBLE sale in a Ryedale village broke records in 2019, achieving their highest total yet.

Sheriff Hutton Jumblies raised a total of £20,600 last year, which is a new annual record for the group.

The money raised by the sales organised by the group is donated to both local and national charities, as well as supporting groups around the village.

They hold a number of these sales throughout the year at the Sheriff Hutton Village Hall in Finkle Street. Items sold often include clothes, books and toys among a range of others.

There is also a tombola, a raffle a number of stalls and refreshments available.

Since forming in in 1986, the group has raised a total amount of over £325,000.

The first Jumblies sale of 2020 will be held on January 11 from 2pm at the Village Hall.

The funds raised from this will support the Parish Church in Sheriff Hutton.

In 2007, the Jumblies were the winners of the Duke of York’s Community Initiative Award, the plaque for which is displayed in the Village Hall.

For further information on the Jumblies, visit their website at: https://www.sheriffhutton.co.uk/the-jumblies