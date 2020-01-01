YORK artists have been displaying their work in a local cafe to raise money for a York school.

Throughout the last 11 months, No 3 Heworth Cafe and Deli have allowed artists to display their work in their shop windows.

For some of the artists, this was the first time they had had the chance to display their work.

Co-owner of the business, Karen Inglis, has been delighted with the response to the displays.

She said: “The idea was to showcase local artists and benefit the local community at the same time.

“It was great to see such a diverse range of artwork and to work with the artists over the year.

"I am very grateful to everyone who has supported this project.

“We look forward to 2020 and our new displaying artists.”

The commission charged on each sale has raised a total of £200 this year.

All of the funds will be donated to Applefields School in Bad Bargain Lane, to assist in the development of their allotment in Tang Hall.

Before the end of term, pupils from the school, Kevin Needs and James Clayton, along with their teacher, Lucie Wigley travelled to No 3 Heworth where they were presented with a cheque by Karen and joint-owner, Steve Faquhason.

Adam Booker is the head teacher at the school.

He said: “We are delighted that our community is once again supporting our school.

“To receive support like this in the times we live in is testament to the spirit of the people and businesses in the local area.”

Applefields School is a community, co-educational, day special school for secondary aged children with a wide range of special educational needs.

They support children and young people aged 11-19 years with moderate, severe and profound learning difficulties.

Pupils at the school come from far afield with pupils coming not only from the city of York, but all across the surrounding areas of North Yorkshire as well as from across the East Riding of Yorkshire.

For further information about the school community, visit their website at: https://www.applefieldsschool.co.uk/