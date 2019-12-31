AN AUTHOR from Selby, who is organising an awards event, is preparing for the return of the competition in 2020.

Christina Gabbitas, is now preparing for the Yorkshire Women Volunteer Awards, and is on the lookout for nominations.

The awards recognise the women in the county who work throughout the year voluntarily to support good causes.

Christina, who set up the awards event in 2019, said: “I set this event up after realising that there are many awards recognising women in business but nobody recognising women who go above and beyond to help others voluntarily.

“The last event was a huge success.”

Reverend Kate Bottley is set to host the awards evening in 2020.

Kate presents BBC Radio 2’s weekly ‘Good Morning Sunday’ programme with Jason Mohammed.

She is also a regular presenter on Songs of Praise and has made guest appearances on shows including Celebrity Master Chef.

She has also written for a variety of newspapers including The Guardian, The Independent and Radio Times.

Christina said: “It’s a real privilege to have Kate hosting the event for us next year. I know she likes to shine a light on volunteers and give them the recognition they deserve.”

There are six categories which women can be nominated for, sport, project, young volunteer, corporate, community and care, as well as an overall winner.

There will be three shortlisted volunteers per category and each shortlisted volunteer attends free.

Nominations are now open and will close on February 1 2020.

The last competition featured women from all over the county. To make a nomination, visit the awards website.

The money raised by the awards event will be donated to ChildLine, the National Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Children (NSPCC) and the Children’s Literature Festival, which was set up by Christina.

The author is also an honorary member of the NSPCC, which she has taken on 10K running challenges in aid of.

The ceremony will be held at The Marriott Hotel in Leeds on Friday, May 15. There will be a reception, a three-course meal, the awards presentation and entertainment.