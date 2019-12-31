ENVIRONMENT bosses are investigating whether they can prevent a key through route through York city centre being shut by flooding from the River Ouse.
Skeldergate - which links Bridge Street, near Ouse Bridge, to Bishopgate Street, near Skeldergate Bridge - has been blocked for days at a time when river levels have soared during major flood events, such as in November 2000 and December 2015.
An Environment Agency spokesman said its experts were currently investigating whether flood defences could be installed across access roads and low spots between the river and Skeldergate, with the aim of keeping the street open during high river levels.
Meanwhile, a new higher flood gate is being made for under Lendal Bridge as part of a scheme to boost flood defences in the North Street/Memorial Gardens area.
The spokesman said the agency's original plan was to have a demountable addition that slotted into the top of the existing gate but this proved unviable, due to the positioning of the gate and stonework. "The aim is to have the new gate installed in spring," he added.