THREE Wetherspoon pubs in the area will be holding a January Sale.

Managers at The Postern Gate in Piccadilly and The Punchbowl in Blossom Street, both in York, together with The Giant Bellflower in Gowthorpe, Selby, are reducing the price of a range of drinks from Thursday until January 16 inclusive.

The range includes both alcoholic and low and alcohol-free drinks.

The Punchbowl manager, Tracy Lovett, said: "Department stores and shops hold their sales in January, so it is the perfect time to have a sale at the pub too.

"The range of drinks on sale in the pub is aimed at suiting a wide variety of tastes.

"This year we have included our biggest selection of low and non-alcoholic drinks.

"I believe that the January Sale will prove popular with our customers.

"As always, staff at the pub will serve customers responsibly."