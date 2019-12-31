COUNCILLORS voted in favour of a plan to look at banning private car journeys from the city centre by 2023.
They say the move would reduce pollution, ease traffic and simplify parking.
Public transport would also be improved under the proposals.
People who need to use a car - such as Blue Badge holders - would still be able to drive into the city centre.
What do you think about the plans?
Get in touch on our Facebook page or Twitter or email chloe.laversuch@nqyne.co.uk.
READ MORE: Plan to ban cars from York city centre by 2023
Last Updated:
Are you sure you want to delete this comment?
Report This Comment