TWO cars were destroyed by fire in a suspected arson attack near York early today.

North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said firefighters were called to the incident in a field at York Road, Skipwith, at 5.41am.

"This resulted in a Kia and a Nissan being totally destroyed by fire," said a spokesperson.

"Crew allowed the vehicles to burn out under supervision. Police also attended.

"The cause is believed to be deliberate."