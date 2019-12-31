THE owl which fell down a chimney and then perched on a couple's Christmas tree has been released back into the wild - none the worse for its festive mishap.
The Press has reported previously how Aimy Taylor came back to her home in a village near York to find the tawny owl inside.
Her boyfriend Ben Ferguson said they turned the lights off, opened the back door and went outside in the hope that the bird would leave the home of its own accord, but it stayed put.
And when Ben went back inside to see if it could be persuaded to leave, it just flew into the front room and sought refuge on the couple's Christmas tree.
Ben said a volunteer from York Bird of Prey Centre at Huby called round and caught the owl, and he had now told them that it was fit and healthy, and it had been released back into its home patch.