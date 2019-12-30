A POLICE helicopter and police dogs were deployed in a search for a woman who was reported to have self harmed and run off in North Yorkshire.
Sergeant Andy Graham tweeted that members of the public may have seen the helicopter using a searchlight on Sunday evening.
He said North Yorkshire Police had received a call saying that a woman had self harmed and run off in the area of Allerton Castle, a 19th century gothic house near Knaresborough.
He added that 'all ended well', with the woman located and given medical assistance.