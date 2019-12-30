A TASER, drugs, cash and drug dealing paraphernalia were seized during house searches by North Yorkshire Police.

In another incident, four people in a vehicle which was stopped by police were arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit burglary.

In a third incident,in which a police helicopter was deployed, the driver of a vehicle which failed to stop was later arrested on suspicion of burglary, failure to stop and dangerous driving.

The force's operational support unit tweeted that a number of suspected burglars were now in the cells, adding: "A reprieve for residents of North Yorkshire."