A YORK school student has been named the best young chorister in the UK.
Will Miles-Kingston, 13, from St Peter’s School, has won the BBC Radio 2 Young Choristers of the Year competition, and will now perform with groups such as Cambridge University Jazz Orchestra.
He competed against other finalists at MediaCityUK and treated the audience to a performance of Holst’s In the Bleak Midwinter and The Sussex Carol.
The judges commended the confidence in Will’s singing.
Jeremy Walker, head teacher of St Peter’s School, York, said: “We are proud of Will and wish him every success.
"He continues the tradition of choral singing here at St Peter’s, that forms an essential part of everyday life at the school. We are very much looking forward to inviting listeners from all over the world to tune into Radio 4’s Sunday Worship on January 26, where they will hear Will perform.”