YORK was the second-most searched for location outside of London for prospective home buyers in 2019, according to a property website.
Bristol was the most searched for location for renters outside London throughout last year, followed by Manchester and Liverpool.
York was the second most popular places for prospective buyers after Bristol.
Within London, the most searched for place for potential buyers was Wimbledon, while for renters it was Canary Wharf.
Rightmove property expert Miles Shipside said: “In the last year the price of property coming to market in Bristol has risen by 2.3 per cent, well above the national average of 0.8 per cent. Though this is good news for those already on the property ladder, it makes it harder for first-time buyers to get onto it. These are dynamics that are likely to continue.”
The top searches for prospective buyers were Bristol, then York, followed by Glasgow, Edinburgh and Sheffield.