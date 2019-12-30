A GANG member caught ferrying drugs across North Yorkshire was jailed on Christmas Eve.

Simon Edward Jevons, 34, had 139.9g of skunk cannabis in his car when police stopped him on the A64 near Malton, said Rob Galley, prosecuting at York Crown Court.

A search of his home in Halifax found 20.24g more of the drug, and £2,900 in cash. Jevons appeared in custody at York Crown Court because he is currently serving three years for his part in a West Yorkshire drugs conspiracy committed just days before he was stopped on the North Yorkshire road on January 15, 2018.

Jevons, then of Swires Terrace, Halifax, pleaded guilty to two charges of possessing cannabis with intent to supply it to others.

He was given a 12-month prison sentence, to run concurrently with the three years he was given at Bradford Crown Court in August, meaning he will only serve a three year sentence. His barrister Samreen Akhtar said the two cases could have been dealt with together in August “if North and West Yorkshire police had spoken to each other”.

She didn’t know why Jevons had not told the Bradford court about the North Yorkshire case and asked for it to be taken into consideration.