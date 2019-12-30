POLICE are appealing for witnesses after a cyclist reportedly behaved aggressively towards a bus driver in York.

The incident is said to have happened in Bishopgate Street at approximately 3.50pm on December 5, and involved a male cyclist reportedly stopping a double decker bus by standing in front of it and shouting at the bus driver.

North Yorkshire Police said: "We are appealing for the public’s assistance to identify a man involved as we need to speak to him to establish the full circumstances of this incident.

"The man is white, roughly 5ft 10in tall with short, grey receding hair and a grey, short beard."

Anyone with information that could assist the investigation should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101.