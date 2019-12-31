A SHOE shop is set to open a branch in York city centre.

German footwear retailer Deichmann has submitted a planning application to take over the former Gap store in Davygate.

Gap closed at the beginning of October and the shop has lain empty ever since.

The planning application says the chain will install a new shop front for the unit in Davygate and employ eight full time equivalent staff.

A statement says: “Deichmann Shoes will trade as a shoe retailer with sales area to the ground floor 425m² and first floor of 287m² with stockroom and existing staff facilities to the first floor.

“The design of the store is in keeping with Deichmann Shoes corporate image throughout the UK.

“It is proposed that the existing aluminium shop front will be partially retained with new sliding folding glass doors to the entrance. Two panels to the first floor are to be replaced with powder coated aluminium screens to match existing.

“The configuration of the elevation will be enhanced by the introduction of new glazed entrance doors and first floor screens together with signage in a scale and character of other stores on Davygate.”

The new shoe shop will be next to existing footwear shop Schuh and nearby chain Size.

After Gap closed a sign appeared in the entrance saying: “Goodbye from everyone at Gap York.”

The Press reported at the end of August that the store would be closing, with a member of staff saying that employees were being made redundant, but there would still be a Gap store at the York Designer Outlet near Fulford.

Gap announced earlier this year that it was to shut more than 200 stores worldwide amid plunging sales in an effort to save the brand.

Nearby Debenhams in Davygate also closed on December 14 - as the landlord decided to take back the property.

A statement from Debenhams in October said: “We had hoped to keep the store open but the landlord has decided to use the space for other purposes.

“We are keeping our colleagues and customers informed and thank them for their understanding. The nearest Debenhams store will now be at Monks Cross.”

French Connection in Davygate shut in June of this year and the store remains empty.

And the Sports Direct store in Davygate is also closing - after the brand opened a new branch in the city centre.

Sports Direct and USC opened in the former BHS store in Coney Street on December 19.

In September, Flannels, which is part of the Sports Direct empire, opened in New Street.