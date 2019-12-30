A CAR crashed into a post on a busy main road in York this afternoon (December 30), which caused delays for motorists.
The collision happened on Tadcaster Road.
North Yorkshire Police said a car collided with a post near the Tesco store and confirmed there were no injuries.
It was reported to the force at 2.10pm.
First York wrote this on Twitter:
* Service Update *— First York (@FirstYork) 30 December 2019
Due to a Traffic Accident on Tadcaster Road inbound from Askham Bar toward the City Centre near the Race Course we are currently experiencing delays on the below services:
*3/4/12*
We will keep you updated and we are sorry for the disruption ^TC
