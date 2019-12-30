NHS Vale of York Clinical Commissioning Group has increased funding to improve access to psychological therapies (IAPT) by £517,000 in 2019/20.

IAPT is a national NHS programme designed to increase the availability of talking therapy interventions that are evidence based. The service, delivered by Tees, Esk and Wear Valleys (TEWV) NHS Foundation Trust, provides early intervention to avoid or limit the need for medication, time off work and unemployment.

One in four people are likely to experience mental ill health during their life, which is often brought on by significant events like bereavement, unemployment, relationship breakdown, stress or traumatic events.

IAPT seeks to use the least intrusive method of care possible to treat people, and includes a range of therapies such as telephone assessments, one-to-one sessions, online courses, and group therapy depending on the needs of the individual. These sessions are specifically designed for people suffering with depression, anxiety and worry, social and specific phobias, panic disorders, post-traumatic stress disorder, and obsessive-compulsive disorder.

IAPT services can be accessed across the Vale of York, including Selby, Tadcaster, Pocklington and Easingwold.

A GP referral is not required to access IAPT services, although an individual must be registered with a GP and be 16 years old or over. To self-refer to IAPT please follow this link: https://yorkandselbyiapt.co.uk/online-referral-form/

Denise Nightingale, executive director of transformation, complex care and mental health, said: “I am very pleased to announce this additional investment in IAPT services which will benefit people right across the Vale of York. Talking therapies are evidentially proven to help people recover from mental ill health, and I would encourage anyone suffering to self-refer to IAPT.”

Naomi Lonergan, TEWV director of operations in North Yorkshire and York, added: “We welcome the additional funding received and remain committed to providing high quality services that support local people experiencing problems with low mood and anxiety. Significant events like bereavement, unemployment, relationship breakdowns or stress at work can make it difficult for people to cope with life’s daily demands. Improving access to psychological therapies locally is key to helping people to get back on track.”

More information about York and Selby IAPT can be found on their website: https://yorkandselbyiapt.co.uk/