POLICE say they are searching for the driver of a van which was allegedly stolen and crashed in the Tang Hall area of York at the weekend.

Humberside Police confirmed that the driver fled the van after it collided with a car and a wall at the junction of Melrosegate and Fifth Avenue at around 4pm on Saturday.

The force said the van had failed to stop for its officers.

A spokeswoman for the force explained: “A stolen van was in collision with a car in York at around 4pm on Saturday.

“The driver and passenger of the car suffered minor injuries and the driver of the van fled the scene of the collision and is still being sought in connection with the theft of the van and the collision.

“The theft of the vehicle will be investigated by Humberside Police and the collision and any investigation is in the hands of North Yorkshire Police.”

One eye-witnesses told The Press he saw the van being followed at speed by police down Hull Road before turning into Melrosegate.

Another eyewitness claimed that she saw a police car ram the van and that she herself was very close to being caught up in the collision.

A police helicopter was scrambled over York following the crash.

Humberside Police is urging anyone with information about the theft of a grey Ford Transit van that was taken during a burglary at a business premises on Barmston Street in Hull between 5pm on Friday and 8.30am on Saturday to call the force on 101, quoting log 122 28/12/19.