AN empty store in George York's Hudson Street could be turned into a new Chinese restaurant.

A planning application has been submitted for the building next door to Sushi Waka.

The restaurant would be called the Hai Zhong Lao Hot Pot and BBQ.

The planning application has been submitted by the same company that runs the Regency Supermarket and Restaurant at 4 George Hudson Street.

The venue would employ six full time staff and open from 10am until midnight, seven days a week..

A statement says: "The unit is currently vacant, and the last use unknown.

"The character of George Hudson Street is conditioned primarily by the busy vehicle movement and by the presence of the restaurants. By their nature these come alive at night time, with some activity at lunch times. During the earlier morning, and in mid-afternoon, there are fewer people."

A planning application to turn Club Salvation, opposite the building, into a restaurant and holiday flats was approved earlier this year. And a scheme to turn the nearby Northern Rail offices into apartments has also been submitted.