A BLAZE which destroyed a caravan and badly damaged a car in a North Yorkshire town is believed to have been started deliberately.
Firefighters were called to reports of a fire involving a caravan on Back Dragon Parade in Harrogate at about 1.30am this morning (December 30).
When the crews arrived they found the caravan was "well alight" and had spread to a car parked close by, a spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said.
They added: "The caravan was destroyed by fire and the car was badly damaged.
"The cause of fire is believed to be deliberate."
Crews put out the fire using two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets.
