A LORRY overturned in a village in Ryedale this morning (December 30), which caused a large fuel spillage.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said fire crews from Helmsley were called to the incident in Gilling East, near Ampleforth, shortly after 5am.

No-one was trapped or injured, the service added.

It said about 20 to 30 litres of fuel had leaked from a cracked tank.

Crews drained the tank and cleared up the fuel spillage.

The incident was left in the hands of the police and Highways.