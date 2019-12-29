POLICE were tight-lipped today when asked to respond to claims that a van crashed in York after being pursued along a busy main road by police officers.

One eye-witnesses told The Press he saw the van being followed at speed down Hull Road yesterday afternoon before turning into Melrosegate, where it eventually crashed into another vehicle and a wall at the junction with Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall.

Another eyewitness claimed that she saw a police car ram the van and that she herself was very close to being caught up in the collision.

"Myself and my children were very shaken, having to do an emergency stop to avoid being hit," she said.

"I'm very cross with the police for not checking we were OK when we sat in the car with the hazard lights on till I felt able to drive home."

But when The Press asked North Yorkshire Police for a comment, and to respond to such claims, it originally referred the newspaper to the force's press office - which doesn't open on a weekend - and then said that the matter had originated in the Humberside Police area, and that that force would therefore handle press inquiries.

However, Humberside Police said the matter was in the hands of North Yorkshire Police, and referred the newspaper back.

The Press will ask the two force's press offices if one of them can comment when they open again tomorrow.

A police helicopter was scrambled over York following the crash.

One eyewitness said he saw it circling for about half an hour.

The damaged van was removed from the area at about 5.30pm, with police still at the scene.