THE boss of LNER has apologised to a passenger who claimed in a scathing Twitter tirade that the York-based train operator had treated passengers like tripe, put lives at risk and was an 'utter disgrace.'

Managing director David Horne responded to Harley Street consultant gynaecologist Dr Anne Henderson after she lambasted 'dangerously overcrowded' trains on the East Coast Mainline as services resumed after Christmas.

She was just one of many passengers who took to social media to complaint about their experiences on the line from Scotland to London via York.

She tweeted to LNER: "Well done @LNER for leaving my family stranded in Scotland. You are an utter disgrace. I paid a fortune for rail tickets and booked seats months ago but have been unable to get onto a SINGLE train bound for London today...

"My family and I have been refused entry in 4 trains despite having pre- booked seats from Leachars to Kings Cross. I’ve injured my arm carrying luggage. We are now getting a taxi to London. See you in court in 2020."

But she also raised concerns about health and safety problems posed by the overcrowding, saying; "If anyone had a heart attack or became seriously ill on those trains today, they would be unreachable and it would probably be fatal. As a doctor I was extremely concerned about the safety issues as well as my own inconvenience.

"I have never seen trains so overfilled to a dangerous level... People were falling out of the train onto the platform when the train doors opened. Appalling from a health and safety perspective let alone anything else."

She also responded with disbelief to an explanation for the problems tweeted by LNER, which stated: "The reason that services are so busy is due to the sheer number of customers that we have travelling with us today."

She tweeted: "I mean...SERIOUSLY....? Or is it just me? Then either put on more trains and carriages or limit the total numbers allowed in each carriage on safety grounds. We are meant to be a civilised first world economy. Stop treating your customers like tripe and show them some respect. WE PAY for the damn service after all."

Mr Horne tweeted: "Dr Henderson, I’m sorry to hear about your journey today, please can you send me an email with full details including your booking confirmation and photo of your ticket."

She responded: "I will. I have your email address via the link. I am pleased you have responded and I sincerely hope you can address my concerns robustly. If you have read the litany of Twitter posts from your customers today you will see I am far from alone in my views."