DRUG driving, cars being driven without insurance, missing people, cars with false number plates - just some of the issues tackled by North Yorkshire Police last night.
An officer in the operational support unit tweeted that the driver of an Audi was arrested for failing a roadside drug wipe for Cannabis in Harrogate and a Citroen was seized after a number of men were seen leaving it and it was discovered that it had false number plates and no insurance.
The driver of an Audi S3 was also reported for driving with no insurance on the A1M, and police were involved in searches for missing people in Malton and York, and attended an accident on the A64. "Busy night shift," added the officer.