A MAN escaped with minor injuries after his car crashed into a ditch alongside the A64 near Tadcaster early today.
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service said the Kia estate ended up on its side in the ditch after leaving the dual carriageway just after midnight.
It said crews from Tadcaster, Acomb and York went to the crash and released a 25-year-old man using hydraulic cutters, lighting, stabilisation equipment and a 9m ladder.
"The casualty was then checked over on scene by paramedics for minor injuries,"it added.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that the driver had had a 'lucky escape' after crashing into undergrowth.
