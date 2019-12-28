A POLICE helicopter was scrambled after an incident in York today.

The use of the aircraft appears to have been linked to a crash in Tang Hall, although North Yorkshire Police has declined to comment on the circumstances surrounding its deployment.

A van crashed into another vehicle and a wall at the junction of Melrosegate and Fifth Avenue, Tang Hall, this afternoon.

The damaged van was removed from the area at about 5.30pm, with police still at the scene.

An eyewitness told The Press that he saw the van being pursued along Hull Road by two police vehicles, and then along Melrosegate prior to the crash.

He said he saw the police helicopter hovering overhead fairly soon afterwards.

North Yorkshire Police confirmed that its helicopter was called out but said it was subsequently discovered that it was not needed and it left the scene.

A force spokeswoman declined to confirm that the use of the helicopter was linked to the crash, or comment on the eyewitness' claim that the van was being pursued by police prior to the crash.