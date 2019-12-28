THOUSANDS of koalas are feared to have died in a wildfire-ravaged area north of Sydney as the fire danger accelerates in soaring temperatures.

The mid-north coast of New South Wales was home to up to 28,000 koalas, but wildfires in the area in recent months have significantly reduced their population.

Images shared of koalas drinking water after being rescued from the wildfires have gone viral on social media in recent days.

Koalas are native to Australia and are one of the country’s most beloved animals, but they have been under threat due to a loss of habitat.

Environment minister Sussan Ley said up to 30 per cent of their habitat had been destroyed.

“We’ll know more when the fires are calmed down and a proper assessment can be made," she said.

“I get mail from all around the world from people absolutely moved and amazed by our wildlife volunteer response and also by the habits of these curious creatures.”

About 12.35 million acres of land have burned nationwide during the current wildfire crisis, with nine people killed and more than 1,000 homes destroyed.

Fire danger in New South Wales and the Australian Capital Territory was upgraded to severe on Saturday, as high temperatures built up over the region.

Sydney’s western suburbs reached 41C, while the inner city is expected to hit 31C on Sunday before reaching 35C on Tuesday.