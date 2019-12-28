A YORKSHIRE Ambulance Service boss who led the response to the 2015 floods and played a key role in introducing a new 999 system which has saved countless lives has won recognition in the New Year Honours.

Trevor Baldwin, Head of Service Development (Emergency Operations Centre) at Yorkshire Ambulance Service NHS Trust, receives the Queen’s Ambulance Medal for Distinguished Service.

A spokesperson said Trevor was one of the longest-serving and most respected members of staff, not just within the Yorkshire Ambulance Service, but across the UK.

"He has held many roles and is currently a senior manager within the Trust’s Emergency Operations Centre where 999 calls are handled,"they said.

"He became one of the first UK paramedics in the mid-1980s, setting high standards and inspiring others to follow suit.

"After identifying the opportunities of a new dispatch system from the USA, known as Advanced Medical Priority Dispatch System (AMPDS), Trevor played an integral role in the implementation and training of the system which delivered pre-ambulance arrival clinical advice in the UK.

"It was, and remains, the most significant improvement for ambulance services, and meant staff could respond to 999 calls in clinically-prioritised order which has subsequently saved countless lives. In recognition of this, he became an internationally-recognised Fellow of the International Academies of Emergency Dispatch."

They said Trevor had also led the trust’s Hazardous Area Response Team (HART) and was Gold Commander during numerous challenging incidents, including extensive flooding in December 2015.