TEMPERATURES are set to rise as high as 11C in York tomorrow and 12C on Monday - milder than Rome, Venice and Athens.
The mild weather will be caused by warm air from the Canary Islands being carried towards the UK on southerly winds.
It will also be dry over the next few days, with some sunshine - although it will also turn cloudy at times as well.
Temperatures will fall a little on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day to a maximum of about 7C, but still too mild for any prospect of snow for anyone who was given a sledge for Christmas.
There is also no sign of a prolonged cold spell in January, with forecasters expecting generally mild but often wet and windy weather.