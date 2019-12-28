A RETIRED detective sergeant who received the Queens Police Medal in the New Year Honours has won praise from former colleagues in North Yorkshire Police.
Deputy Chief Constable Phil Cain tweeted that he offered his congratulations to all honours recipients but wanted to give a special mention to Detective Sergeant Angie Carey, 'who dedicated her career to help keep vulnerable children and families safe.'
Detective Jon Kenworthy said he wanted to echo this, adding: "Huge congratulations to Angie - what a way to sign off on a brilliant career."
Angie worked on the frontline of child and adult safeguarding for twenty-five years, achieving notable convictions on behalf of vulnerable people and working to safeguard both adults and children in the Scarborough, Whitby and Ryedale areas.
