FURIOUS passengers who slammed overcrowded trains on the York to London have been told to 'wind their necks in and keep their gobs shut.'

Customers took to Twitter to complain about York-based train operators LNER and Grand Central's packed trains on the East Coast Mainline through York yesterday.

One tweeted: "Well done @LNER for leaving my family stranded in Scotland. You are an utter disgrace. I paid a fortune for rail tickets and booked seats months ago but have been unable to get onto a SINGLE train bound for London today due to your gross negligence and dangerous overbooking."

Another passenger tweeted: "Family of 4 travelled on #azuma from York to Aviemore today. Truly awful experience for us and everyone we spoke with. Late, no reservations (bad for our 2 young daughters), seats and refreshments only after Edinburgh, lots of other issues. Next time we'll be renting a car."

A third said: "Either put on more trains and carriages or limit the total numbers allowed in each carriage on safety grounds. We are meant to be a civilised first world economy. Stop treating your customers like tripe and show them some respect."

Another passenger directed their ire at managing director David Horne, tweeting:"DavidHorne your @LNER service is an utter disgrace. Unsafe. Untrustworthy. Grossly negligent. You have treated your customers like pigs today."

A bizarre complaint about train lighting came from another passenger:"I know British trains are crap, but it reached a new low today when the lights went off in a LNER service and they gave us glowsticks to stick in the ceiling to act as lighting."

But the steady flow of angry complaints prompted a supportive comment, apparently from an LNER employee, who tweeted: "Huge respect to my colleagues in the @LNER social media team today. You guys are doing a amazing job in chaotic circumstances. You do not deserve to be taking the abuse that you are having to face. People need to wind their necks in and keep their gobs shut! #keyboardwarriors."

But some passengers on Grand Central trains were equally unhappy at the conditions on the firm's trains yesterday.

One tweeted: "Do you not know how many seats are in a carriage?? When the train is full simply stop selling tickets. Think of the people not the money!!!"

Another tweeted: "I'm currently sat on a Grand Central Rail train. Usual scrum happened at York where a number of people, some with very young families, try to squash into a train that has sold more tickets than it has seats."

A third tweeted: "Grand Central Rail once again sold tickets to more people than can fit on the train. Chaos breaks out at York as many people who paid circa £50 each way can’t get on the train. Disgraceful! Packed train = public health risk?"

ℹ️ #LNERUpdate If you have a reservation for a service today and have been unable to get a seat due to that service being busy, please claim for this here: bit.ly/2OlKUCt.

We are doing all we can to assist customers across the route, so please bear with us.