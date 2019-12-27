A YORK businessman who runs a successful construction business based on ethical practices and leads a range of community initiatives is honoured in today’s New Year Honours.

Richard Frank Elam, 43, of Boroughbridge Road, receives the British Empire Medal (BEM) for services to business and the community in York.

Mr Elam is a director of Evora Construction, which he co-founded in 2009 at the height of the recession and which has been celebrating its 10th anniversary with a turnover of £15 million, with £9 million worth of projects secured for 2020.

In his citation, he is said to have "embedded an ethos of actively encouraging fair business practices through his staff, subcontractors and supply chain" and, as an active member of North Yorkshire Construction Training Group, to have invested in training for upskilling.

He is said to lead company engagement with York Cares and participate in the Starting Blocks programme, providing supported work experience and opportunities for young people in care within the city.

He is also said to be passionate about giving back to others with charity fundraising through challenges and sport and, since 2012, to have been a driving force behind York Cares’ Big Community Challenge, co-ordinating 200 volunteers from local business to transform a community site in three days.

Since 2017, he has also been involved in the Bright Futures project, providing career opportunities for young people in York care.

He has served as a governor at two York primary schools, Westfield and Poppleton Road and leads employees in fundraising for charities and championing local causes such as St Gemma’s Hospice, Diabetes UK and Cancer Research UK.

He was a 2014 recipient of a Point of Light award, recognising those making a change in their community and inspiring others.

Mr Elam said yesterday he was "extremely surprised" when he heard he was to receive the honour, saying that what he did was simply "part of being a general citizen", although he did believe in businesspeople "putting something back into the local community".