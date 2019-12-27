FORMER City of York Council chief executive Kersten England has been made a CBE in the New Year honours for services to communities.
Kersten, who was at the helm of the York authority from 2009 to 2015 but is now chief executive at Bradford Council, said it was "very humbling" to be recognised 30 years on from her first job in local government as a training officer at Kirklees Council.
“I have wanted to play my part in securing the best possible quality of life for the people, neighbourhoods and communities wherever I have worked,” she said. “Doing that can be exciting and rewarding. It can also be challenging at times.”
Meanwhile, former North Yorkshire County Council and Hambleton District Council chairman Peter Sowray has been awarded an MBE for services to the community. As well as his council work, Peter,78, of Helperby, near Easingwold, has fundraised and gained a £182,000 lottery grant to help build Helperby Millennium Village Hall and is currently involved in a very ambitious project to start up a large and prestigious multi-use community facility in Easingwold.
The QPM (Queens Police Medal) has been awarded to Angelina Lesley Carey, a former Detective Sergeant with North Yorkshire Police.
